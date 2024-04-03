Take the battlestation next level: CORSAIR’s new 2TB 12,400MB/s Air Cooler SSD at $270 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Reg. $325 $270
CORSAIR’s new MP700 PRO 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD

Amazon is now offering the 2TB CORSAIR MP700 PRO M.2 Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD with Air Cooler down at $269.99 shipped. Regularly $325, this is $55 off the new release and the lowest price we can find. This high-end, ultra-fast battlestation upgrade is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low at $15 below the World Backup Day deal. This one takes the new Gen5 internal SSD releases up a notch with an onboard air cooler and a “massively high-bandwidth” NVMe 2.0 interface to “unleash higher-speed data transfers.” More deals and details await below. 

The next-generation CORSAIR MP700 allows you to “load games, boot Windows, and manage large files with unprecedented speed” at up to 12,400MB/s – speeds you’ll only find on the slew of new Gen5 releases that are starting to see the first price drops over last few months. This supports the latest PCIe 5.0 architecture from Intel, AMD, and beyond as well as boasting 3D TLC NAND and an integrated air cooler that “helps disperse heat and reduce speed throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.”

More internal SSD deals still live:

CORSAIR MP700 PRO NVMe 2.0 SSD features:

  • Gen5 Performance Powered by NVMe 2.0: PCIe Gen5 x4 combines with the massively high-bandwidth NVMe 2.0 interface to unleash higher-speed data transfers and greater M.2 SSD performance than ever before.
  • Your PC Made Faster: Load games, boot Windows, and manage large files with unprecedented speed, reaching up to 12,400MB/sec sequential read and 11,800MB/sec sequential write speeds. *Performance and endurance vary by capacity.
  • Wide Compatibility: Supports the latest PCIe 5.0 architecture of Intel Z790 and AMD X670 platforms and beyond.
  • Stylish Active Cooler: Helps disperse heat and reduce speed throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 smartphone gets more afforda...
TP-Link’s brand new dual-outlet Matter smart plug...
TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch drops to $227.50 with this 35...
Android game and app deals: Death Road to Canada, Towag...
Get the full Microsoft Office Professional suite for $5...
Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug with HomeKit sees first disc...
Next major Ubisoft Forward showcase confirmed: The futu...
Save $400 on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac with 16GB of...
Load more...
Show More Comments