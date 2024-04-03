Save $100 on Bella’s 9-qt. dual-basket stainless steel air fryer at $80 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Bella Pro Series 9-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. As per usual with these daily Best Buy air fryer deals, you’re looking at the lowest price we can find on any comparable air fryer from a brand you would recognize. There are certainly higher-end 9-quart, dual-basket options out there, but they tend to fetch a whole lot more than this – this COSORI model is $150 and even the typically budget-friendly Chefman variant sells for $130. More details below.

The Dual Flex Basket model on sale here today is essentially two air fryers in one. You can leverage the entire 9-quart capacity for a single dish if you like, but you can also cook two different 4.5-quart dishes simultaneously and have them finish at the same time. There’s 1,800W of power here to control the six “smart built-in cooking programs,” including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. The non-stick cooking basket, divider, and crisping trays are dishwasher safe as well.

Bella Pro Series Dual Flex Digital Air Fryer features:

The new Bella Pro Series 9-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Flex Basket is every multi-tasker’s dream come true. You can now cook two different foods two different ways, simultaneously, and still have them finish at the same time. Our innovative touch screen display gives it the touch of sleek and allows you to easily customize your method with 6 built in smart cooking functions. Make a full load of the same dish using the extra large 9-quart capacity by easily syncing the cook settings across both baskets. Thoughtfully designed and easy to operate, this product is what you need to take your cooking up a notch.

