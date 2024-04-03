Enjoy kebobs, shawarma, rotisserie and more with NutriChef’s vertical rotating oven at $90

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven for $90 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from its $129 price tag, this appliance spent 2023 regularly fluctuating between its MSRP and a $90 annual low, completely missing out and even disappearing from storefronts before Black Friday and Christmas sales. It returned last month for the first time, dropping costs to the $90 annual low which today’s deal repeats. It comes in as a combined 30% markdown off the going rate and returns to the fourth-lowest price overall – while also being the lowest price we have tracked in the last year.

This easy-to-operate 110V vertical oven can reach temperatures up to 464 degrees and has an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook a huge range of recipes – particularly kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie. Despite its high-power heat, it is equipped with a heat-resistant tempered glass door and automatic power-off function to ensure safety. It even comes apart for easy cleaning when you’re finished making this a truly unique and handy tool for your kitchen. Also includes kebab rack with seven skewers.

For you wine lovers out there, Amazon is still offering the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator for the $171 all-time low, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees and can house up to 12 bottles while ensuring long-term storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital touchscreen display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

You can also check out the ongoing deal for the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System. It grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil by using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to six different live plants at once, all able to grow to 12-inches tall thanks to its 20W grow light. And with the weather slowly getting back to warmer levels, you can prepare for grilling season by checking out the deals on a collection of wood pellet grills that are on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that just hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well.

NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven features:

ROTATING VERTICAL OVEN DESIGN: Effortlessly cook a variety of dishes with this versatile oven. Its rotating vertical design ensures even cooking, perfect for kebabs, shawarma, rotisserie, and more.

PRECISE TEMPERATURE & TIMER CONTROL: Easily adjust the temperature up to 464°F (240°C) and set the timer for up to 60 minutes for precise cooking. Take full control of your culinary creations with ease.

HIGH-POWERED PERFORMANCE: Boasting a 1500 Watt heating element, this oven delivers quick and efficient cooking results. Experience energy-saving benefits without compromising on cooking speed.

SAFE & CONVENIENT FEATURES: Designed with your safety in mind, this oven features a heat-resistant tempered glass door and an auto power-off function. Its stain-resistant housing ensures easy cleaning after every use.

ALL-INCLUSIVE ACCESSORIES: Enhance your cooking experience with the included kebob rack featuring seven skewers and a grease drip tray. Enjoy mess-free cooking and explore endless recipe possibilities.

