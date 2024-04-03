Razer’s Nommo V2 X PC Gaming Speakers hit best price ever at $90 (40% off), plus pro sets

Justin Kahn -
40% off From $90

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the latest Razer Nommo V2 X PC Gaming Speakers at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and still fetching as much directly from Razer, this is $60 or 40% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low and a notable one at that – this is the first time this set has dropped below $127 at Amazon. You’re looking at the entry-level Razer Nommo sound system (the other sets are seeing some price drops down below as well), complete with a pair of speakers with cross-platform compatibility via Bluetooth and USB. Head below for more deals and details. 

The Nommo V2 X might be the most affordable in the lineup, but you’re still landing THX spatial audio support with virtual 7.1 surround sound, a max SPL of 96dB, and rear-facing bass ports – “specially engineered with an L shape design to deliver an increased bass output with minimized low frequency distortion.” 

The higher-end sets below feature included subwoofers for expanded bass response as well as rear-projection Razer Chroma RGB lighting action as well:

After you scope out our hands-on review of the brand new Razer Seiren V3 Chroma mic with 360-degree reactive lighting, dive into some of the other deals we are tracking from the brand below:

  • Razer’s latest BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Keyboards hit new lows from $120
  • Razer’s 26K DPI Basilisk Chroma V3 Gaming Mouse returns to $40
  • Razer’s new Aether smart monitor light bar features Matter at $130
  • And even more

Razer Nommo V2 X PC Gaming Speakers feature:

Armed with two full-range 3” drivers tuned for distinct clarity and rich depth across the full range of audio, the Nommo V2 X produces well-balanced acoustics for all entertainment. Advanced 7.1 surround sound delivers audio with pinpoint accuracy, allowing for a more realistic and detailed soundstage that makes movies, games, and music truly come alive. With a max SPL of 96dB, the Nommo V2 X provides a loud, booming audio experience without compromise. At max volume, enjoy clean, bold sound without distortion, delivering a truly powerful soundscape.

