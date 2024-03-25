Razer’s new Aether smart monitor light bar features Matter and voice commands at $130

Just after getting a chance to go hands-on with Razer’s impressive new Chroma V3 Seiren mic, another one of the brand’s new smart lighting solutions is now available for purchase. The PC gaming smart light with Matter was first unveiled earlier this year and, after being sold out directly from Razer for most of 2024, you can now bring home the new Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar to kit out your battlestation even more at $129.99 shipped via Amazon. It now joins the rest of the Razer Aether smart lighting gear and you can get a closer look at the feature set down below.

Razer’s new Aether Monitor Light Bar

The new Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar comes in the form of a long, sleek cylindrical form-factor, complete with a design that clips right on to the top of your monitor – it is “specially designed to fit most monitor sizes and curvature type.”

You’ll find both front- and back-facing illumination here as well. It is equipped with an angle-adjustable white LED array alongside back-facing RGB LEDs with a “suite of lighting effects” Razer Chroma users will be familiar with to some degree. The brand says the ultra-high CRI lighting tech is configurable from 2700k to 6500k at 500 lux.

There are 16.8 million colors available here alongside the aforementioned effects, all made available via the Razer Gamer Room app that is designed to bring all of its devices into one integrated ecosystem. However, for folks who have, or are considering, upgrading their entire smart home gear with Matter, you’ll be happy to know the latest universal standard is supported here as well – it even works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Powered by the new universal standard of smart home connectivity, Razer Gamer Room devices are designed to work with all other smart home devices and controllers supported by Matter

The new Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar is ready to intelligently illuminate your battlestation and is now available for purchase at Amazon for $129.99 shipped.

