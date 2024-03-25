Razer’s new Aether smart monitor light bar features Matter and voice commands at $130

Justin Kahn -
Best PC Gaming DealsSmart HomeNewsRazer
Buy now $130
Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar

Just after getting a chance to go hands-on with Razer’s impressive new Chroma V3 Seiren mic, another one of the brand’s new smart lighting solutions is now available for purchase. The PC gaming smart light with Matter was first unveiled earlier this year and, after being sold out directly from Razer for most of 2024, you can now bring home the new Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar to kit out your battlestation even more at $129.99 shipped via Amazon. It now joins the rest of the Razer Aether smart lighting gear and you can get a closer look at the feature set down below. 

Razer’s new Aether Monitor Light Bar

The new Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar comes in the form of a long, sleek cylindrical form-factor, complete with a design that clips right on to the top of your monitor – it is “specially designed to fit most monitor sizes and curvature type.”

You’ll find both front- and back-facing illumination here as well. It is equipped with an angle-adjustable white LED array alongside back-facing RGB LEDs with a “suite of lighting effects” Razer Chroma users will be familiar with to some degree. The brand says the ultra-high CRI lighting tech is configurable from 2700k to 6500k at 500 lux. 

There are 16.8 million colors available here alongside the aforementioned effects, all made available via the Razer Gamer Room app that is designed to bring all of its devices into one integrated ecosystem. However, for folks who have, or are considering, upgrading their entire smart home gear with Matter, you’ll be happy to know the latest universal standard is supported here as well – it even works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Powered by the new universal standard of smart home connectivity, Razer Gamer Room devices are designed to work with all other smart home devices and controllers supported by Matter

The new Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar is ready to intelligently illuminate your battlestation and is now available for purchase at Amazon for $129.99 shipped

More of the latest from Razer:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
News Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s 45-inch UltraGear 200Hz curved gaming monitor of...
Save space while getting jacked with BowFlex’s Select...
B&H is now matching Walmart’s $699 13-inch M...
Refresh your luggage before you go-go with up to 51% of...
KitchenAid’s legendary metal mixers up to $80 off...
Shark’s robotic and stick vacuums up to 44% off d...
Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Stand with Apple Watch fa...
Tested: Displate’s magnetic metal posters mount i...
Load more...
Show More Comments