Twelve South iPhone 15 Plus/Pro BookBook leather wallet folio cases start at $30 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering Twelve South’s BookBook Leather iPhone 15 Plus Case for $29.83 shipped after the on-page coupon has been applied. With a normal $70 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $40 off. We last saw it on sale for $60 and now you can score one of the first overall price cuts alongside the best-ever discount. If you’re rocking an iPhone 15 Pro, the companion Twelve South BookBook Case sells for $57.82 after the on-page coupon applies at checkout. That’s a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention, even if it isn’t as low as the 15 Plus counterpart.

You’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 15 series smartphone, but also adds some unique stylings, too. Each of the BookBook covers also feature a built-in wallet folio that complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. It’s like getting two cases in one!

As far as previous-generation handsets go, Twelve South has its whole lineup of iPhone 14 BookBook cases on sale for $40 each. These are dropping from $70 to mark new all-time lows for all four of Apple’s older handsets. Or you could just go with an in-house Cupertino model as Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus leather MagSafe case lands at just $23.

More on Twelve South BookBook iPhone 15 cases:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge. BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door! A full-grain leather inlay, improved flexibility and protection with raised edges make this every bit a legitimate case by itself.

