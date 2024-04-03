Twelve South iPhone 15 Plus/Pro BookBook leather wallet folio cases start at $30 (Reg. $70)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
Reg. $70 $30

Amazon is now offering Twelve South’s BookBook Leather iPhone 15 Plus Case for $29.83 shipped after the on-page coupon has been applied. With a normal $70 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $40 off. We last saw it on sale for $60 and now you can score one of the first overall price cuts alongside the best-ever discount. If you’re rocking an iPhone 15 Pro, the companion Twelve South BookBook Case sells for $57.82 after the on-page coupon applies at checkout. That’s a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention, even if it isn’t as low as the 15 Plus counterpart.

You’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 15 series smartphone, but also adds some unique stylings, too. Each of the BookBook covers also feature a built-in wallet folio that complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. It’s like getting two cases in one!

As far as previous-generation handsets go, Twelve South has its whole lineup of iPhone 14 BookBook cases on sale for $40 each. These are dropping from $70 to mark new all-time lows for all four of Apple’s older handsets. Or you could just go with an in-house Cupertino model as Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus leather MagSafe case lands at just $23.

More on Twelve South BookBook iPhone 15 cases:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge. BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door! A full-grain leather inlay, improved flexibility and protection with raised edges make this every bit a legitimate case by itself.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Twelve South

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

HyperX’s PC/Android Clutch Wireless Controller re...
Samsung’s Galaxy A54 smartphone gets more afforda...
TP-Link’s brand new dual-outlet Matter smart plug...
TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch drops to $227.50 with this 35...
Android game and app deals: Death Road to Canada, Towag...
Get the full Microsoft Office Professional suite for $5...
Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug with HomeKit sees first disc...
Next major Ubisoft Forward showcase confirmed: The futu...
Load more...
Show More Comments