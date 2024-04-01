Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus leather MagSafe cases land at just $23 (Reg. $59)

Amazon is now offering the official iPhone 14 Plus Leather MagSafe Case for $23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 61% off the usual $59 price tag and one of the lowest prices we have ever seen. It’s an extra $3 below our previous mention and complements the iPhone 14 Plus deal we saw last week perfectly. So on top of being able to score the handset itself at an all-time low, you can outfit it with an official case for right around that same best-ever price.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. Today’s deals are perfect for getting a little more life out of your existing handset by refreshing its stylings with some genuine leather.

Twelve South, on the other hand, offers another take on wrapping your iPhone 14 in leather. The whole lineup of its BookBook cases is now on sale for $40 each, dropping from the usual $70. New all-time lows are live on not just the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, but also the Pro and Pro Max covers – all of which come complete with a wallet folio design.

iPhone 14 Plus leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!