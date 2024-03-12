Save $30 on Twelve South’s signature leather iPhone 14 series BookBook cases at $40 each

Twelve South is now discounting its iPhone 14 series BookBook Covers. The company’s signature leather folio cases that look like vintage books are now just $39.99 shipped each. Styles are available for all four iPhone 14 series smartphones, and each one drops from the usual $70 price tag – just make sure to select the model you’re after from the dropdown list. That’s $30 off and matching the all-time low. We last tracked these back closer to the start of the year at $50 each. So now, you can save an extra $10. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

You’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 14 series smartphone, but also adds some unique stylings, too. Each of the BookBook covers also feature a built-in wallet folio that complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. It’s like getting two cases in one!

Of course, Twelve South also now has a collection of those signature leather BookBook cases for Apple’s latest. All four devices in the iPhone 15 series have now been covered by the unique cases, which are up for pre-order right now. We break down what the deal is this time around in our launch coverage, although you’re largely just looking at the same build as on last year’s 14 series that we detail above.

Twelve South iPhone 14 BookBook case features:

BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards, and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a MagSafe-compatible leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging, to use with your favorite MagSafe accessories or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!