Prepare for BBQ season with Z GRILLS’ 2023 450E pellet grill and smoker at $423 (Reg. $599)

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS 2023 450E Pellet Grill and Smoker for $422.92 shipped. Usually fetching $599, it spent the second half of 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and $449, with prices only dropping further during Black Friday sales where it hit its $382 low. Since the new year began its been much of the same trend of rising and falling, albeit in more short-lived intervals falling at most to a higher $479 rate on average. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $41 above the all-time low from Black Friday.

This grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, providing 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill). Featuring a PID 2.0 auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures between 180 degrees and 450 degrees, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate. You’ll get 459 square-feet of cooking area, enough space to handle 18 burgers, 4 racks of ribs, or 3 whole chickens. It comes with two meat probes so you can monitor your meat’s internal temperatures without lifting the lid, as well as a manual feed function that gives it a faster startup and heat recovery with the simple press of a button.

You can further prepare for grilling season by checking out the deals on a collection of wood pellet grills that are on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that just hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. And if you’d like to upgrade your backyard’s entertainment system, check out the 50% off deal on the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System that gives you an 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape.

Z GRILLS 2023 450E Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

RICH, SMOKY FLAVOR – Welcome to our Z Grills 450E Pellet Grill & Smoker! With 8-in-1 versatility, you can grill, broil, roast, braise, smoke, barbecue, sear, and char to your heart’s content. Whether you prefer hot and fast or low and slow cooking, this grill has got you covered

PID 2.0 TECHNOLOGY – The temperature range is wide from 180°F to 450°F, giving you plenty of options to cook your favorite foods with confidence. Powered by the Z Grills Advanced PID 2.0 Controller, you can be sure that the temperature will be maintained throughout the cooking process with an accuracy of +/- 20°F. This precise control will lead you to perfect results every time!

REAL-TIME TEMPERATURE DISPLAY – You can easily monitor the internal temperature with the LCD screen and 2 included meat probes. Moreover, the visual window lets you keep an eye on the pellet feed without lifting the lid, giving you complete control over the grilling process. With this level of control, you can relax and enjoy the grilling process, knowing that you are in charge

SOLID CONSTRUCTION – Sturdy steel construction with a 2.0mm stainless steel lid provides reliable heat retention, corrosion resistance and excellent durability. Moreover, with its sleek and polished finish, it’s built to last and look great in backyard!

PREMIUM DETAILS – 459 square feet large cooking area; Easy Hopper clean out; 2 Rugged wheels easily conquer any backyard terrain, while the 2 casters with locks promote smooth rolling and secure your grill in place

RELIABLE SERVICE – Z GRILLS is a grill manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, provides 3-YEAR quality assurance for products. We also have telephone and online support team, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!