Upgrade your setup with Razer’s XXL Gigantus mouse pad at $20 (33% off), more from $9

After debuting the “world’s first” Thunderbolt 5 gaming laptop this morning, Amazon is now offering a notable deal Razer’s XXL Gigantus v2 Gaming Mouse Pad to upgrade your battlestation surface. Regularly fetching $30 directly from Razer, you can now score one at Amazon for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen it closer to $28 at Amazon over the last few months, this is up to 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we have seen there since a very brief one-day deal over a year ago. You will also find the medium-sized model marked down to $8.99, but that one typically sells for $10 at Amazon. More details below.

The Gigantus v2 Gaming Mouse Pad from Razer measures out at 37.04 by 16.15 inches and is made of a thick, high-density foam on the inside. Alongside the stealthy black treatment and subtle bright green trim alongside the edges, it is “calibrated with pixel-precise accuracy and total tracking responsiveness” alongside a micro-weave surface and an anti-slip base so you can “glide the mouse with ease across the mat for quick, fluid swipes with both fast and controlled playstyles.”

As we mentioned above, Razer has expanded its 2024 lineup of Blade gaming laptops with the new 18-inch variant that comes along with a host of world-firsts. Now available for purchase, it boasts a 18-inch 4K 200Hz display, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, an aluminum unibody design, and an anodized finish – the rest of the details are waiting for you right here.

Razer’s XXL Gigantus v2 Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Optimized across all mouse sensors: Calibrated with pixel-precise accuracy and total tracking responsiveness. Reducing the need to lift and reposition mice during high-leverage gaming.

Micro-weave surface: Glide the mouse with ease across the mat for quick, fluid swipes with both fast and controlled playstyles.

High-density rubber foam: At 3mm (M & L) and 4mm (XXL & 3XL) thick, the mats remain uniformly flat even over imperfect surfaces—a sturdy foundation for consistent mouse movements.

Anti-slip base: When things get chaotic, pull off clutch plays with a stable base that’s crucial to competitive gaming.

Up to 3XL size: Available in four different sizes – Medium, Large, XXL, 3XL. Find the most suitable coverage with the gamer’s favorite DPI uses and layouts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!