Razer officially launches ‘world’s first’ Thunderbolt 5 gaming laptop with 18-inch 4K 200Hz display

After unveiling the “world’s first” 240Hz OLED and 4K display tech on its new Blade gaming laptops earlier this year at CES 2024, Razer is upping the ante again. Described as “the most powerful Blade ever,” today Razer is officially taking the wraps off its new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop. The “pinnacle of high-performance gaming laptops” builds upon the success of its “award-winning” Blade 16 and 14 models that debuted earlier this year, setting what Razer calls a “new benchmark for gaming and creative work with its unrivaled desktop-grade performance.” You can give it a closer look down below.

New Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop – almost too many world-firsts to mention

The “Biggest, Baddest, Blade” ever is, according to Razer, marking a series of world-firsts for gaming laptops. On the top of that list, gamers will find the “world’s first” 18-inch 4K 200Hz display with up to UHD+ (3840×2400) resolution, 3.0ms response time, and DCI-P3 100% color gamut (Calman Verified and factory-calibrated).

Next up, the new Razer Blade 18 also boasts the honor of being the “world’s first” Thunderbolt 5-equipped laptop for next-generation connectivity:

The Blade 18 is bringing the future of connectivity into the present by massively improving connectivity speed and bandwidth so gamers and creators can enjoy the highest-quality visuals and immersive experiences. Thunderbolt 5 technology allows users to connect multiple high resolution gaming displays, high speed storage, and all-in-one docks, through Bandwidth Boost, up to 120 Gbps, three times more bandwidth than the current leading connection protocol.

Let’s rundown some of the other major features and specs on display here:

Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX

World’s Thinnest 18” Intel HX-Class System

Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Graphics

Unlocking up to 175 W Full TGP (Total Graphics Power)

NVIDIA’s AI-powered DLSS 3

18” QHD+ 300Hz Mini-LED Alternate Display Option

5MP webcam

THX spatial audio 6-speaker array

Upgradeable components

Comprehensive port selection

Latest Wi-Fi 7 connectivity

The new 18-incher features an aluminum unibody design and an anodized finish for increased resistance. The new Blade 14, Blade 16, and now the Blade 18 are all available in the usual black and mercury finishes at launch as well. All three of the latest Razer Blade gaming laptops are now available for purchase and pricing breaks down as follows:

And here’s some more images of the latest 18-inch model:

