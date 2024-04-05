Anker’s new 15W Qi2 folding power bank for iPhone 15 drops to $56 (Reg. $70)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering the new 15W MagGo Qi2 Power Bank for $55.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This drops from the usual $70 going rate and is still only the third discount we’ve tracked. It’s 20% off and comes within $8 of the all-time low from the beginning of spring. Today’s offer is also the second-best discount to date. This discount applies to all five colors of the power bank for the very first time, too.

Back in my Tested with 9to5Toys review, I called Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery the “15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.” As for why, it’s finally delivering a way to take full advantage of your iPhone’s MagSafe charging features while away from an outlet. It can dish out 15W speeds just from its internal 6,600mAh capacity. The built-in stand positions your handset away from the actual battery, which on top of enabling StandBy mode features, also keeps your iPhone from overheating while it recharges.

The latest from Anker also hit the scene this week! At long last, the company finally began shipping the last of its new Qi2 accessories that were first revealed at CES 2024 back in January. Now, you can buy two different versions of its new 15W 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic charging stations.

Anker MagGo Qi2 Power Bank features:

Embrace the convenience of 15W wireless charging that comes with the assurance of Qi2 certification for fast, secure, and efficient power boosts. Enjoy 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and power up your devices 2X faster*. Get your iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes. Adjust the angle anywhere from 30° to 65° to find your optimal viewing position, making video calls and content streaming more comfortable and enjoyable.

