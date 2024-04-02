Anker finally shipping its new 15W 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic charging stations

The final Anker Qi2 releases that were first shown off at CES 2024 are beginning to ship. We’ve seen a handful of the company’s new 15W chargers already debut, but today, the brand’s new 3-in-1 charging stands hit store shelves, complete with 15W magnetic power pads and Apple Watch fast charging.

The main takeaway with Anker’s newest Qi2 devices now that we have confirmed pricing is that these are both going to be some of the better values on the market. The full specs for each of the two new chargers are below, but the under $100 price tags on either one make these far more compelling – especially because these form-factors normally would fetch $150 MSRPs, like you’d pay on Belkin’s new Qi2 model.

Now onto the actual features!

Anker’s newest 3-in-1 charging stand ditches the usual form-factor we see. But not by much. It still has a weighted base at the bottom with an upright metal stand that holds charging pads for iPhone and Apple Watch. The design is just a little more compact compared to the likes of Belkin and other brands.

Like the rest of the Qi2 lineup from Anker, this new charger features a 15W magnetic pad as the star of the show. It backs that with Apple Watch fast charging, as well as a 5W Qi pad in the base that’s designed for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds. You’re getting a 40W USB-C wall charger in the box and a USB-C cable with the package, too.

All of that earns this an $89.99 price tag. You can buy the new Anker 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Stand on Amazon right now in a white colorway.

Anker also has a fun new take on the flat 3-in-1 magnetic charging pad form-factor, too. Its newest offering with Qi2 takes the usual kind of build we expect to see and adds in some extra versatility. You’ll be able to charge your iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods all the same as the upright model, but this one is far more compact.

The more novel part of the design is that the magnetic Qi2 pad pops out of the base. It can be folded in to lay flat or expanded out in order to hold your iPhone up for taking advantage of StandBy mode. The convertible pad gives you the best of both worlds and makes the whole package more enticing for travel – on top of just having a compact nightstand power station. You can adjust the angle to support both horizontal and vertical orientations.

You can buy the foldable 3-in-1 Anker Qi2 Charging Pad on Amazon right now. It sells for $99.99 and is now shipping in just a single black colorway. It includes the needed wall adapter and a USB-C charging cable.

More on the rest of Anker’s Qi2 charger lineup:

Anker’s new MagGo Qi2 power bank wows with 15W MagSafe and fold-out kickstand

Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery is the 15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of

Anker’s first 3-in-1 Qi2 charger packs 15W MagSafe into an ultra-compact design

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!