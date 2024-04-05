Teach your kids STEM skills through play with the ELEGOO Owl Smart robotic car kit V2.0 for $80

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Owl Smart Robotic Car Kit V2.0 for $79.99 shipped. Down from a $100 price tag, this particular kit only saw five discounts over 2023, with the first three months seeing a repeated fall to the $70 low before rising back to its MSRP and falling in smaller increments into the new year. We’ve only seen one previous discount since 2024 began, with today’s deal coming in to repeat it as a 20% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low from the beginning of 2023.

This educational STEM kit for kids (recommended ages 12+) is a great hands-on introduction to programming, electronics assembling, and robotics knowledge. Compatible with LEGO building blocks, it comes with several module parts like an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, and more. With the easy-to-follow tutorial, your kids will be enriched with engineering and programming knowledge as they play, giving them hours of fun alongside invaluable skills.

There are other options to enrich your kid’s play time, like the simplified Owl Smart Robot Car Kit which is currently going for $56, down from $70. Compatible with LEGO building blocks, it comes with several module parts like the above model, including an obstacle avoidance sensor, line tracing module, and more. There’s also the more advanced Conqueror Robot Tank Kit for $100, down from $130. For those of you with younger children, the Makeblock Codey Rocky Robot Toy is available for $80, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Designed for kids aged six and up, it features an adorable panda shape that offers an abundance of sound effects and facial expressions to support your child’s emotional development while also providing play-based learning through basic robotics projects, game designs, science experiments, and more.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the ELEGOO Penguin Bot Biped Robot Kit which is still at an all-time low of $25. Coming in three different colorways, this programmable bipedal robot comes with several capabilities for modern robotics like auto-follow, obstacle-avoidance, music development, and dancing actions with the ability to be customized by re-programming. There’s also the Tumbller Self-Balancing Robot Car Kit, the newest design based on the Arduino platform, that allows your kids to build their own robot with functions like auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, bouncing mode and glowing in different LED colors – all of which can be controlled via the companion app.

ELEGOO Owl Smart Robotic Car Kit V2.0 features:

Developing based on Arduino platform, free of charge in open resources, rich in learning resources

DIY assembly and construction will help to cultivate children’s concentration and hands-on ability

Compatible with Lego building blocks to expand unlimited possibilities

Graphical programming provides special building-block functions, and with a variety of functions of the car, stimulate children’s creativity and imagination

