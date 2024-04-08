Acer’s 15.6-inch portable 1080p USB-C monitor drops to just $82 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Acer 15.6-inch 1080p Portable Monitor for $81.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $150 price tag and marking a new all-time low. The $68 discount is the first offer of the year and beats the previous discount from December by an extra $18. This Acer monitor features a portable design that means it can help you achieve a dual-screen setup just about anywhere. It gets power right from the USB-C port that also carries the display connection from your MacBook, but it can also plug into a wall adapter or power bank for juice, too. There’s also a mini HDMI input, too.

If the Acer seal of approval isn’t a must for your portable setup, this 15.6-inch portable monitor is going to be even more affordable. It comes well-reviewed on Amazon, and scores you some portable 1080p screen real estate for $76. It has the same connectivity and similar functionality, but is more affordable than Acer’s discounted model – that is if going with a lesser-known brand is okay in your book.

Logitech did just debut a new way to expand your iPad or even a MacBook into a portable workstation. The new Casa Pop Up Desk includes everything you need to make an ergonomic setup anywhere, thanks to a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad that can stow away inside a folding MacBook stand that doubles as a case. We broke down the whole feature set in our launch coverage now that the hybird accessory is now shipping.

Acer 15.6-inch Portable Monitor features:

In meetings, in the classroom and anywhere in between, Acer’s PM Series portable monitor is the go-to choice for people on the move! Just fire it up and enjoy High-Definition entertainment—anywhere! Its accurate, vivid colors come to life from any viewing angle on the 15.6” IPS display that features Full HD (1920×1080) resolution. Its slim design (0.4″) and ultra-light weight (3.85 lbs.) allows it to easily fit in your laptop bag! Perfect for use as a secondary monitor for dual-monitor presentations, it’s powered by a single USB Type C cable, giving you the freedom to connect it to your laptop, smartphone or tablet—quickly and easily!

