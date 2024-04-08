Bowflex 5.1S adjustable home weight bench hits best price in over a year at $265 (Reg. $349)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex 5.1S Weight Bench for $264.62 shipped. Regularly $349, this nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $84 price drop undercuts last year’s $299 Black Friday deals, delivers the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and undercuts the going rate and the less premium 4.1S model. While you will find the more basic 3.1S bench down at $204.99 right now, that one dropped as low as $125 over the holidays last year. Head below for more details. 

The BowFlex 5.1S Weight Bench features a “heavy-duty” steel construction alongside six adjustable angles for full body workout versatility: 30, 45, 60, and 90 degrees, as well as flat and decline settings. The 600-pound capacity also joins a removable leg hold-down brace and “an easy button click, lift and go process” to stow it away when not in use (“offering over 50% space maximization”).

Another great way to supplement your fitness journey is with a health-tracking wearable. We have a couple of deals to check out today including cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles from $552 (save $197) and today’s deals on Samsung’s higher-end Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 that are now starting from $240 shipped at Amazon. And then hit up our fitness tracker guide for even more. 

Bowflex 5.1S Weight Bench features:

With an easy button click, lift and go process, the bench can be stowed offering over 50% space maximization when not in use. Robust, easy selection knob offers 6 adjustable angles for total versatility: 30°, 45°, 60° 90°, flat, and decline. Built strong to last long with heavy-duty steel construction. Removable leg hold-down brace and 600 lb. load capacity offers workout variation.

