New low drops cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles to $552 (Save $197)

Update: Amazon is now discounting the 45mm version of stainless steel GPS + Celluar Apple Watch Series 9. it drops to $551.70 shipped from the usual $749 price tag and is a new all-time low at $197 off.

Over the weekend we saw an all-time low on the standard Apple Watch Series 9 styles. But if you want to strap a more elegant smart timepiece on your wrist, Amazon is now stepping in with that same all-time low on a stainless steel version. The 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration drops to $442.10 shipped from its usual $699 price tag. This is $257 off and beats our previous mention of $460 by an extra $18. On top of the stainless steel casing, this model has a Storm Blue Sport Band. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

