Samsung’s higher-end Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 styles start from $240 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke 44mm for $299.99 shipped. It drops from $380 and comes complete with a Milanese Loop band. This $80 discount is the second-best price cut to date and the lowest offer in months. We did see it at $20 less once before. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke is also on sale at $239.99 as it drops down from $300. This is within $10 of the all-time low and the second-best price.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearables from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s, of course, a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in-depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

You could also trade in the Samsung features in favor of just bringing home a far more capable smartwatch. The Garmin Forerunner 955 is one of the best options around for runners and hikers thanks to built-in maps, as well as an even more robust suite of sensors. It’s a great option if you need a fitness companion that is going to offer even more feedback on your workouts and overall health, especially now that it’s down to $400.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke features:

With Galaxy Watch6 Bespoke Edition, choose your custom style with unique watch faces, stylish bands, and high-end stainless steel materials. Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns

