Save 20% on LEGO’s 1,100-piece Star Wars AT-TE Walker at $112

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker for $111.99 shipped. This drops from $140 for the first time this year in order to match the Amazon all-time low at 20% off. We have seen it drop to $2 less than today’s sale, but outside of that Zavvi offer from last fall, this is the best price around. This matches the Black Friday discount, too. Our launch coverage offers some extra insight, though we’ll break down all of the details of the new set down below.

The new LEGO AT-TE has been on store shelves since back in the fall of 2022, but it’s still one of the more exciting kits for Clone Wars fans to assemble. The build is themed around Revenge of the Sith and stacks up to a 1,082-piece walker that measures over 17 inches long. However, the real star of the show is the included minifigures, of which there are a grand total of seven. You’re most notably looking at the very first inclusion of Phase II Commander Cody, something LEGO fans have been asking for ages that the AT-TE finally delivers. You’re also getting three of the plane 212 Legion Clone Troopers to go alongside a matching Clone Gunner and three battle droids. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with a Spider Droid.

Today’s deal comes just after seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit store shelves. There’s a pair of massive models headlining the collection of all-new builds, including LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set and the new Batman mosaic.

LEGO AT-TE Walker features:

Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-TE Walker (75337). A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans aged 9 and up, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable minifigure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO minifigures in total. Each of the cabins opens for easy play and an extendable handle makes it simple to lift and move the AT-TE.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

