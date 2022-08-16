LEGO’s new AT-TE walker set is finally available for purchase

After the LEGO Group announced last month that the new AT-TE would be delayed into the fall, listings are finally live! As one of the most eagerly-awaited builds of the year, the new Clone Wars walker is finally available for purchase at $139.99 and includes seven minifigures alongside nearly 1,100 pieces.

LEGO AT-TE finally available for purchase!

First revealed back at LEGO CON 2022, the company then went on to delay the year’s most anticipated set. It was originally supposed to be arriving on August 1, and now finally 16 days later is hitting the scene. Now the new LEGO AT-TE is joining the rest of the Star Wars summer 2022 lineup.

Available directly from the LEGO Shop online, the new AT-TE enters at $139.99 shipped. This was set to be one of the larger creations from the August lineup, only being beaten by the flagship Justifier kit. Though as one of the only builds from the Clone Wars, specifically Revenge of the Sith, builders can finally rejoice in being able to add this one to their collections.

As a quick reminder as to what you can expect from the set, the AT-TE arrives as the latest LEGO version of the iconic Clone Wars walker and stacks up to 1,082 pieces. This may not be the largest version to date but does measure over 17 inches long and nearly 8 inches tall.

Though the real star of the show is the included minifigures, of which there are a grand total of seven. You’re most notably looking at the very first inclusion of Phase II Commander Cody, something LEGO fans have been asking for for ages that the AT-TE finally delivers. You’re also getting three of the plane 212 Legion Clone Troopers to go alongside a matching Clone Gunner and three battle droids. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with a Spider Droid.

If you haven’t already, go check out the other seven sets in the LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup. There is a lot in store this month as far as just-released sets ago that extends far past the AT-TE.

9to5Toys’ Take

After Target had listings go live much earlier in the month, only to be delayed into September, I was expecting much of the same thing to happen for the official release. Now the LEGO Group has finally delivered the AT-TE and I can’t wait to get my hands on it in the coming days. Expect a review in the coming week, which should help finally settle whether this one was worth the wait or not.

