Save $170 on Shark’s AI Ultra robot vacuum and mop in 1-day sale for $280 (Reg. $450)

Best Buy is offering the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop for $279.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $450, we’ve seen numerous discounts over the last year on this device, often on its bundled counterpart that includes a self-empty base at higher rates. This particular model has been returning to the same handful of discounted rates on a regular basis, usually landing at $300, $280, $270, or the $250 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $30 above the all-time low.

Equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll and sonic mopping technology that scrubs hard floors 100 times a minute while simultaneously vacuuming, this autonomous device utilizes Shark’s Matrix Clean paired with 360-degree LiDAR vision to map out and cover a grid pattern in your home while also being able to avoid any common objects that may end up in its path – as opposed to the standard S-patterned routes of typical models that use less advanced navigation. It even uses blasts of air along walls and corners to ensure the removal of unwanted debris hiding away in cracks and creases. You can also control all its functions through your smartphone via the app or go hands free with Alexa or Google Assistant instead. Head below to learn more.

If you prefer to manually vacuum your home, check out the ongoing deals for a collection of Dyson vacuum cleaners led by the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner that has returned to its all-time low. It is equipped with both the radial root cyclone technology that made Dyson a household name, as well as the company’s ball design for effortless maneuverability around your home with a simple turn of the wrist – and an array of other features. If you have pets who tend to have accidents around your carpeted home, Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer is still sitting at a new all-time low as well. It was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 48-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. You’ll also find the bigger 96-ounce Little Green Pro model discounted as well.

Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Incredible Suction and Sonic MoppingFirst, it’s an ultra-powerful whole home vacuum on carpets and floors that empties its own dustbin. Second, it’s an ultra-powerful vacuum that sonic mops hard floors at the same time.

No Spots MissedWith Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

Better Edge CleaningCleanEdge Technology used blasts of air and corner recognition to remove debris from edges and corners for 50% better edge cleaning*–reaching where others can’t (*vs RV2610WD with CleanEdge turned off).

Tackle Stuck on StainsSonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute and for extra deep cleaning initiate Matrix Mop in the app to get 50% better stain cleaning in targeted zones (*vs. RV2001WD, modified IEC 62885-6).

Self-cleaning BrushrollDigs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

Precision Home Mapping360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

Better Carpet CleaningDelivers 30% better carpet cleaning* by taking advantage of its Matrix Clean Navigation to deep clean dirt and debris from multiple angles (*vs. RV2610WD single pass tested on level loop sand).

Perfect for Homes with PetsWith powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.

Hands-free ControlSet a cleaning schedule, initiate on-demand cleaning, or activate Matrix Clean, all with sound of your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Recharge & ResumeWhen low on battery, the robot can return to its base, recharge, and pickup cleaning where it left off.

