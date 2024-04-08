Ultenic’s U10 Pro cordless vacuum packs 30kPa suction at $80 (Amazon low, Reg. $150)

The official Ultenic Amazon storefront is offering its U10 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99 shipped, after using the promo code 3DR7LUZF for an additional $20 off. Already down from its usual $190, it saw few discounts over 2023, most of which being offered direct from the manufacturer while Amazon has mostly kept prices orbiting $150. Since the new year began we’ve seen one previous discount in the first week of February that brought costs down to the new $80 low. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 58% markdown off the going rate that matches our previous mention to return the price back to the all-time low.

Experience light and nimble cleaning with this five-pound stick vacuum cleaner, providing 30,000Pa of suction power and a 35 minute battery life on a single charge. It features two cleaning modes – eco and max – which can be switched between with a simple press of a button to cover all floor types. It can also convert into an extended reach or handheld vacuum in only a second, to help with hard-to-reach spots or cleaning tighter spaces like the inside of your car. Head below to read more.

You can also check out the ongoing deals for a collection of Dyson vacuum cleaners led by the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner that has returned to its all-time low. It is equipped with both the radial root cyclone technology that made Dyson a household name, as well as the company’s ball design for effortless maneuverability around your home with a simple turn of the wrist – and an array of other features. If you have pets who tend to have accidents around your carpeted home, Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer is still sitting at a new all-time low as well. It was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 48-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. You’ll also find the bigger 96-ounce Little Green Pro model discounted as well. And be sure to browse our Home Goods hub for more deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ultenic U10 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

The Right Power Picks Up All Dirt: Equipped with a powerful 400W brushless motor, the U10 Pro cordless stick vacuum can generate up to 30Kpa suction power, effortlessly picking up debris, dust and pet hair from any surface. Switch between eco and max mode with the press of a button for quick cleaning on hardwood floors or deep cleaning on carpets.

Cordless and Lightweight Vacuum: Weighing less than 5 pounds, the stick vacuum cleaner is easy to maneuver around furniture and other obstacles without the hassle of cords. With the LED headlights and the lay flat design, it can pick hidden debris under the furniture

Converts to Handheld in Seconds：The cordless vacuum cleaner can be easily converted from a stick vacuum to an extended reach or hand vacuum for convenient above-floor cleaning, like keyboards, wall, ceiling, sofa, countertop, and more. It’s also convenient to carry it with attachments out for car, garden cleaning

Advanced Filtration System: The U10 Pro cordless vacuum features a high-performance filtration system that captures 99.99% of fine dust and locks them in the dustbin, keeping air fresh and clean. The washable filters help increase the stick vacuum’s lifespan and maintain optimal suction power. Simply rinse them under water and let dry before using again

Long Lasting Battery for Every Daily Cleaning: With a 7-cell energy-dense battery of 2200mAh, the stick vacuum cleaner enables you to enjoy up to 35 minutes of cordless cleaning freedom on a single charge. Spare battery packs are available in Ultenic Store. *Run time may vary depending on suction modes, surface type and attachments used.

