Anker’s 2024 waterproof Soundcore Boom 2 Speaker with 24-hr. battery hits $110 low

Coming by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, we are now tracking the first deal on Anker’s 2024 model Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker at $109.99 shipped. This one first landed on Amazon back in January at $130 and is now seeing a solid 15% price drop. This is the first notable discount we have tracked since its release and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Looking to ready you for outdoor adventures, beach trips, or just hanging out in the backyard this spring and summer, the new Soundcore Boom 2 delivers an outdoor-ready design, onboard lighting, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at the feature set.

The Soundcore Boom 2 delivers 80W of output with a built-in “racetrack subwoofer” for extra low-end alongside Anker’s BassUp️ 2.0 – “you can tweak the bass EQ and increase the output from 60W to a staggering 80W max.” From there, you’ll find side-mounted RGB lighting and a pair of 15W tweeters joined by 14-hour battery life on a single charge, a built-in power bank to juice up other gear, and a floatable IPX7 waterproof design – it is “designed to handle any adventure, so you can listen worry-free at the beach, by the pool, or in the rain.”

Elsewhere in Anker’s latest speaker releases, be sure to scope out the new Soundcore Glow Mini speaker for a more modest and illuminated solution. Then check out the new portable Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res speaker that delivers a sort of slightly retro sort of vibe with plenty of modern amenities in tow.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker features:

80W Max Booming Bass: Feel the power of the bass in every song thanks to a racetrack subwoofer for added depth and clarity. And with BassUp️ 2.0, you can tweak the bass EQ and increase the output from 60W to a staggering 80W max.

2.1 Stereo Clarity: A 50W racetrack subwoofer and dual 15W tweeters deliver crisp highs and deep bass, balanced by smart crossover technology, for an immersive audio experience.

Listen All-Day Anywhere: Boom 2 outdoor speaker keep the beats playing for 24 hours on a single charge, and with the built-in power bank, you can keep your phone powered up wherever you are. (Playtime may very based on volume level and playback content.)

IPX7 Waterproof and Floatable: Boom 2 outdoor speaker is designed to handle any adventure, so you can listen worry-free at the beach, by the pool, or in the rain.

