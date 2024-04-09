Anker’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub is a must for M3 MacBooks at just $40 (Save $30)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $39.99 shipped. That’s down from the $70 going rate it started the year out with and is a new all-time low at 43% off. We last saw it on sale back in October for $63, by comparison, and now it’s dropping to the best price ever just in time to pair with your shiny new M3 MacBook Air – or any of Apple’s other newest Macs for that matter.

Anker’s 555 USB-C hub arrives with eight ports and a total 10Gb/s bandwidth. That enables you to take advantage of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output for driving a display from your MacBook while also getting the most out of its USB-C data port. A pair of USB-A slots are perfect for plugging in peripherals, with a Gigabit Ethernet slot also helping supplement your machine’s I/O. This hub can also handle sending 85W of power to your device, providing a single cable setup for charging your MacBook while also benefiting from all of the ports. It’s also bus-powered, for those times working away from a desk or power station.

If you don’t want a USB-C hub that’s a bit more capable, Satechi does have an entirely new USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K V3 that just hit the scene last month. It delivers an even more premium build than the Anker adapter above, complete with all the ports your M3 MacBook Air needs and a $100 price tag.

Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery input port, a USB-C data port, 2 USB-A data ports, 1 HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader, giving you an incredible range of functions—all from a single USB-C port. USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 10 Gbps, while an HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@60Hz.

