LEGO’s 1,400-piece Technic McLaren Formula 1 sports car sees rare discount to $175

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 for $174.99 shipped. This is a rare discount from the usual $200 price tag. It launched back in 2022 and hasn’t seen a cash discount at Amazon since. This brick-built McLaren F1 comes with 1,432 pieces to assemble an over 25-inch long LEGO sports car. It rocks an orange and black design with even more vibrant blue accenting and even features some extra inclusions like a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, working steering, and a functional suspension system. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If you’re a bigger fan of LEGO System sets instead of Technic, this recent McLaren Formula 1 set is one of the best buildable cars ever released. It stacks up to 245 pieces and assembles a highly detailed version of the iconic F1 sports car. On top of just ditching the Technic design for typical bricks, this one is more affordable at $27. It’s scaled down from the over 2-foot long model that’s on sale above, but that also means that it comes with a minifigure driver.

Today’s deal comes just after seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit store shelves. There’s a pair of massive models headlining the collection of all-new builds, including LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set and the new Batman mosaic.

LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 features:

Remove all distractions. Channel your champion’s focus. It’s time to build a highly detailed LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car 42141 replica car model with this set for adults. When you cross the finish line, you’ll feel immense pride – with an impressive F1 display model to celebrate your dedication. This LEGO Technic F1 model car kit features a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering, suspension, and differential like the real car. The LEGO Technic designers have worked closely with the team at McLaren Racing; both sets of experts developed their models simultaneously, making this a very special collaboration.

