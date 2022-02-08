LEGO officially unveils new 1,400-piece Technic McLaren F1 race car

After last week’s teaser, the LEGO Group today is returning to show off the all-new Technic McLaren F1 race car in its full glory. Stacking up to over 1,400 pieces, the upcoming creation will be launching next month with a fierce blue and orange color scheme, signature F1 tires, and loads of other authentic details to mark the return of the Technic super car lineup.

LEGO Technic McLaren F1 officially revealed

Marking the very first Formula 1 car in the LEGO Technic lineup, the new McLaren F1 arrives with a build entirely fitting for the occasion. Measuring over 25.5 inches long, the upcoming set clocks in with a smaller assortment of bricks than we’ve seen in the past while still staying true to the Technic super car lineup.

Putting all 1,432 pieces to good use, the new LEGO Technic McLaren F1 is detailed inside and out. Covering the exterior of this set is an orange and blue coat of paint which helps give off a slick and iconic look. Throw in a myriad of sponsorship decals, and you’re looking at quite the authentic LEGO model.

As cool as the color scheme is, my favorite aspect has to be the massive tires, which give the new Technic McLaren the true F1 vibes. Though other notable inclusions that are sure to excite motorheads like a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, working steering that’s activated from the cockpit, and a functional suspension system make this an even more appealing set.

Joining the LEGO Technic super car lineup next month

Joining the LEGO lineup alongside a slew of other creations next month, the Technic McLaren F1 will arrive come March 1. It enters with a $179.99 price tag, making it one of the more affordable vehicles of its class. Normally these Technic super cars are some of the more expensive creations, but this year’s installment is actually more affordable than the BMW M 1000 RR we saw at the start of 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I might not be the biggest LEGO Technic fan, but even I am considering picking up the McLaren F1. It has such an iconic design to it, and the mix of an eye-catching color scheme with all of the added decals really delivers quite the awesome model. I can easily see this being one of the more popular kits of the year, especially with a price tag that is lower than many will have thought.

