Today’s best iOS app deals: Rush Rally Origins, Dungeon and Puzzles, Sparklite, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Rush Rally Origins

Your Thursday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is up for grabs down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad as well as the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 19-core GPU at $1,949, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Rush Rally Origins, Dungeon and Puzzles, Sparklite, InstantWeather App, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: InstantWeather App: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Wrist Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BlinkMap: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma 2 first price drop, System Shock $40, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Wind Wings (Premium): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jorel’s Brother: FREE (Reg. $3)

***First chapter FREE only

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2022: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iRadTech: $17 (Reg. $25)

Rush Rally Origins features:

Rush Rally Origins combines the classic top down racing action from the original Rush Rally with the highly praised graphics and physics from Rush Rally 3. Take on 36 new and unique stages across the world, each with the ability to change the time of day and weather. Drive over many challenging surface types including snow, gravel, dirt, mud and tarmac!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all 48 DLC courses, and the ...
Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike comes with fre...
Review: Sony brings booming bass, ANC, and wear detecti...
Review: Sony’s just-announced ULT Field 1 is summ...
Sony reveals new collection of ULT portable speakers an...
Lexar’s 7,400MB/s PS5/PC-ready heatsink SSD hits ...
Macy’s Spring Sale takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren,...
Logitech’s late 2023 Brio Webcam drops down to $3...
Load more...
Show More Comments