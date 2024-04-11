Today’s best iOS app deals: Rush Rally Origins, Dungeon and Puzzles, Sparklite, more

Your Thursday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is up for grabs down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad as well as the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 19-core GPU at $1,949, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Rush Rally Origins, Dungeon and Puzzles, Sparklite, InstantWeather App, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: InstantWeather App: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Wrist Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BlinkMap: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Wind Wings (Premium): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jorel’s Brother: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2022: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iRadTech: $17 (Reg. $25)

Rush Rally Origins features:

Rush Rally Origins combines the classic top down racing action from the original Rush Rally with the highly praised graphics and physics from Rush Rally 3. Take on 36 new and unique stages across the world, each with the ability to change the time of day and weather. Drive over many challenging surface types including snow, gravel, dirt, mud and tarmac!

