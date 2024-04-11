Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma 2 first price drop, System Shock $40, more

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Dragon’s Dogma 2 for Xbox Series X|S at $62.89 shipped. Regularly $70, this is the very first deal and a subsequent Amazon all-time low on the brand new release. A follow up to the original game, what was once considered to be a niche cult hit has received (mostly) critical acclaim ever since review copies for the sequel made it out into the wild. Taking the previous RPG, beast-slaying format into a wider-scope for modern-generation consoles, Capcom has brought back much of what made the first game unique and expanded it in just about every direction. The game’s Pawn system makes a return, allowing players to journey through the world in single player or with three mysterious otherworldly beings supported by the game’s interesting sort-of asymmetrical co-op system. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Brotato eShop $4 (Reg. $5)
- Speluny 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Hotline Miami Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Ubisoft game sale from $20
- Mario, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, more
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
