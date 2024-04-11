Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma 2 first price drop, System Shock $40, more

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Dragon’s Dogma 2 for Xbox Series X|S at $62.89 shipped. Regularly $70, this is the very first deal and a subsequent Amazon all-time low on the brand new release. A follow up to the original game, what was once considered to be a niche cult hit has received (mostly) critical acclaim ever since review copies for the sequel made it out into the wild. Taking the previous RPG, beast-slaying format into a wider-scope for modern-generation consoles, Capcom has brought back much of what made the first game unique and expanded it in just about every direction. The game’s Pawn system makes a return, allowing players to journey through the world in single player or with three mysterious otherworldly beings supported by the game’s interesting sort-of asymmetrical co-op system. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

