Save $550 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 19-core GPU at $1,949

Through the end of the day, B&H is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,949 shipped. This is a higher-end configuration with 1TB of storage, 16GB of memory, and an improved 19-core GPU. Both aluminum finishes are available, and the price drops from the usual $2,499 going rate either way. Today’s offer is a new all-time low at $550 off and beats the previous discount by an extra $150. We’ve never seen it drop below $1,999, either!

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as the newer models centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, just with an M2 Pro processor. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the more recent M2 Pro chip and its elevated 19-core GPU.

Late last year, I personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and I was surprised by how snappy the MacOS experience is compared to the previous-generation model.

But I hear you. You’re looking for the latest and greatest from Apple. That’s where it’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air comes into play, complete with a new 3nm chip, multi-display support (while in clamshell mode), and MagSafe charging. You don’t even have to pay the full $1,099 MSRP, either! Amazon has it marked down for one of the very first times at $1,024.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 19 GPU cores, and up to 32GB unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and up to 96GB unified memory. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. And the MacBook Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

