Anker’s 60,000mAh PowerCore Reserve power station covers everyday charging for $110

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Station for $109.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Recently fetching $150, with an original $170 MSRP, this device rode its MSRP throughout 2023, with only a few discounts ever occurring – the biggest of which dropped costs to a $119 low. In the new year we saw a drop down to its new list price as the company switched from LiFePO4 batteries to typical models, followed by a drop in price to its new $105 low at the start of last month. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 27% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This power station has a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity that is tailored for personal use throughout your days rather than powering your camping sites. It sports a compact design of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and only weighs 5 pounds, making it easy to store and carry. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button to provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations. You’ll also get four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $33.

As an alternative option for your personal device charging needs, check out our past coverage of the ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank that is currently down to its second-lowest price. It provides a 24,000mAh capacity and four output ports to cover your charging needs: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As. And if you plan to use your power station to head outside for movie nights in the warmer days ahead, consider grabbing Anker’s NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector that is still sitting at its all-time low. For bigger power stations that you can rely on more heavily for camping trips, head over to our Green Deals hub, where you’ll also find deals for EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Anker 60,000mAh Portable Power Bank Station features:

1. Sustainable Power Anywhere: Harness the sun’s energy with solar panel compatibility for eco-conscious charging on-the-go. This Anker power station is ideal for maintaining your devices powered while you’re out and about.

2. Safety in Your Pocket: This Anker power station comes with a built-in retractable light and an SOS button, providing peace of mind during unexpected emergencies and ensuring you’re always prepared.

3. Power Duo for Your Devices: Charge a laptop and a phone swiftly with 60W and 27W USB-C ports on this Anker power station, keeping all your gadgets ready and operational no matter where you are.

4. Uninterrupted Connectivity: A robust 60,000mAh Anker power bank battery ensures your iPhone 14 stays charged over 10 times, or keeps a 3W LED lamp lit for 42.3 hours during prolonged outings or blackouts, so you do not have to worry about losing power.

5. What You Get: Anker 548 Power Bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh), 1.9 ft (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 3-year warranty, and our friendly customer service. (Note: Wall charger and XT-60 cable not included)

