WD_BLACK’s TLC NAND SN770M SSD adds 2TB to your handheld at the $176 low, more from $68

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD for handheld gaming devices at $175.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this model is now selling for $64 under the price it launched at last September to deliver, not only, the lowest price we can find but also a new Amazon all-time low. Now well under the previous best at $200, the 2TB model joins some price drops on the 500GB and 1TB variant down below as well. Hit the jump for additional details.

The TLC 3D NAND solution from WD on sale above appears to be emerging as a favorite among handheld gamers thus far. It is ready to upgrade your Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go (as well as other gear and PCs that supports the smaller 2230 form-factor) with 2TB of storage and speeds up to 5,150MB/s – this one is slightly faster than many of the competitors out there as well.

We are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet down at $250. Now $150 off the going rate, this Android gaming tablet has never sold for less at Amazon and all of he details you need are right here.

WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD features:

Get ready to download more games to your gaming platform with up to 2TB of storage on M.2 2230 with the WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD. Bring your whole game library anywhere, any place you go. Turbo charge and increase the storage in your ultrathin laptop with WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 4.0.

