8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gamepads now on sale from $38 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
15% off From $38
8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox and Windows

8Bitdo, the third-party gaming accessory maker, recently reissued a number of its most popular gamepads with the beloved anti-drift Hall Effect sticks and we are tracking some deals on a pair of the Xbox versions today as well as some of the Nintendo Switch, Android, Steam Deck, and PC models. You’re looking at up to 15% off by way of on-page coupons found on the brand’s official Amazon storefront – most of the deals on tap here today deliver new all-time lows or very close to it. One highlight has the very first deals on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox and Windows down at $38.24 shipped from the usual $45 price tag. Head below for more details on that and more. 

Now updated with anti-drift Hall Effect sticks, this is otherwise the same 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox you know. The more rounded buttons and D-Pad centric design makes this one ideal for side-scrollers and the like – it also has re-mappable buttons, pro-level back buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, and joins some deals on other Hall Effect models below:

  • 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox from $38 (Reg. $45)
    • For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows
  • 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller $46 (Reg. $50)
    • For PC, Android, Steam Deck, Apple gear
  • 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock $60 (Reg. $70)
    • For Switch, Steam Deck, Windows

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox features:

  • Hall Effect Joystick Update.
  • Officially licensed by Xbox. Wired and compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.
  • Pro-level Back Buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack.
  • Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 2.5 meter cable.
  • Ultimate Software on Xbox and PC.
  • Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more.

