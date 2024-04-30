8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gamepads now on sale from $38 shipped

8Bitdo, the third-party gaming accessory maker, recently reissued a number of its most popular gamepads with the beloved anti-drift Hall Effect sticks and we are tracking some deals on a pair of the Xbox versions today as well as some of the Nintendo Switch, Android, Steam Deck, and PC models. You’re looking at up to 15% off by way of on-page coupons found on the brand’s official Amazon storefront – most of the deals on tap here today deliver new all-time lows or very close to it. One highlight has the very first deals on the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox and Windows down at $38.24 shipped from the usual $45 price tag. Head below for more details on that and more.

Now updated with anti-drift Hall Effect sticks, this is otherwise the same 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox you know. The more rounded buttons and D-Pad centric design makes this one ideal for side-scrollers and the like – it also has re-mappable buttons, pro-level back buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack, and joins some deals on other Hall Effect models below:

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox from $38 (Reg. $45) For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

(Reg. $45) 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller $46 (Reg. $50) For PC, Android, Steam Deck, Apple gear

(Reg. $50) 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock $60 (Reg. $70) For Switch, Steam Deck, Windows

(Reg. $70)

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Hall Effect Joystick Update.

Officially licensed by Xbox. Wired and compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.

Pro-level Back Buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack.

Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 2.5 meter cable.

Ultimate Software on Xbox and PC.

Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more.

