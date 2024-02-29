8Bitdo updates its Switch, PC, and Xbox controller lineup with new anti-drift Hall Effect sticks

The more reliable Hall Effect tech being implemented in the most sought-after third-party controllers has become very popular among gamers everywhere, and for good reason. No one likes stick drift and no one wants to just throw their hard earned cash down the drain when the sticks on the controller they just bought start going haywire for no good reason. Much like we have seen from brands like GameSir and the ever-popular CRKD Nitro Deck Switch controller, 8Bitdo – another popular brand in the third-party gaming accessory space – is now onboard with new tech, bringing upgraded thumbticks to a range of its Switch and multi-platform controller lineup. Check them out below.

8Bitdo has now issued new versions of a series of its gamepads with new Hall Effect tech for more reliable and durable joystick action. For those unfamiliar, Hall Effect joysticks replace the more antiquated electrical resistance of now old-school sticks with a sort of magnetic conductor system to track input metrics. Because there’s no real physical contact being made under the hood, the stick remains accurate and is much less likely to develop anything akin to stick drift.

Here are the gamepads in the 8Bitdo lineup that are now available with the upgraded Hall Effect sticks (we will keep an eye out for more deals, but you will find some on-page coupons on select models and colorways):

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox $45 For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller $50 For PC, Android, Steam Deck, Apple gear

8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller $45 For Switch, PC, Mac, Android, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock $63 (Reg. $70) For Switch, Steam Deck, Windows

It is sort of unfortunate existing users that already own the previous versions of these controllers can’t just update the sticks with some official upgrade program. But 8Bitdo’s controller don’t necessarily have that sort of capability in most cases anyway. I guess we can just all just be thankful the industry as a whole seems to be moving away from the wonky, drifting analog sticks of old?

