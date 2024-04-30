Fitbit Charge 6 tracks SpO2, heart rate, ECG, sleep, and much more at $140

Best Buy is now offering the new Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker for $139.95 shipped in all three styles. Each one drops from the usual $160 price tag for one of the first times, landing at the second-best discount in 2024. You’ll find the savings matched at Amazon, too. Today’s offer comes within $10 of the previous mention, which was all the way back in January. We offer a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts.

The new Fitbit Charge 6 just launched last fall as its latest standard fitness tracker. Anyone who doesn’t want a full-blown smartwatch on their wrist can strap up with all the stats and intel provided by the Charge 6. It can monitor everything from the norms of exercise, heart rate, and sleep tracking to more unique things like SpO2, a Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the ECG – all in a package with 7-day battery life and an OLED display.

Over on the proper smartwatch side of things, the Fitbit Sense 2 is also getting in on the savings to start off the year. You’ll be getting a ton of other features on top of just being able to monitor your daily exercise and overall health, with a $100 discount attached that drops pricing down to right around the all-time low at $200. We covered the savings earlier in the week, which come joined by the Versa 4 at $150.

Fitbit Charge 6 features:

Give your routine a boost with Fitbit Charge 6 the only fitness tracker with Google built in. Charge 6 has your essentials—like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet—plus the fitness tools you need to crush your goals. From staying motivated and tracking your daily progress to tuning in and taking care*, running your day and your routine has never been easier.

