Fitbit Sense 2 helps you hit those New Year’s resolutions with $100 discount to $200

There’s no better time to grab a new smartwatch than the start of another year, and Amazon is marking down the latest Fitbit Sense 2 just in time. Making sure you don’t have to pay full price, the smartwatch now sells for $199.95 shipped in three different designs. Each one is marked down from the usual $300 price tag and saving you $100 to match the second-best prices around. This is within $2 of the all-time low from the beginning of November and matching the Black Friday pricing. We fully break down just how today’s savings stack up below the fold, as well as over in our hands-on review.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well one of the more robust ecosystems on the market for monitoring well-being and daily health.

A more affordable wearable than the flagship Sense 2, you can also bring one of the latest Fitbit releases to your wrist with the Versa 4. This smartwatch launched right alongside the model on sale above, and arrives with a lower $150 price tag. It’s on sale at $50 off right now while delivering some notable additions to your fitness regimen like workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on SpO2 readings, and more.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode.

