LG’s 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 drops to new low of $450 (Save $150)

Amazon is now offering the LG 32-inch 4K MyView Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 for $449.99 shipped. This is $150 off the usual $600 price tag and marks a new all-time low. It’s still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and beats the previous discount and former all-time low by an extra $50. Our launch coverage details what to expect, and we also break it down a bit more below the fold.

This is the latest iteration of Smart Monitor from LG, which features 32-inch 4K panel and adjustable tilt and height stand. But the real star of the show here is the smart tech, and on that note you’ll find AirPlay 2 support. There’s also access to everything else webOS has to offer, including built-in access to Netflix and other streaming services. LG rounds out the package with a 90W USB-C port for connecting to a MacBook and powering the host device at the same time.

If you can live without the larger display, higher resolution panel, or the improved passthrough charging tech, Amazon has the LG 27-inch Smart Monitor for $199.99. It’s a more affordable way to bring home the LG webOS tech, AirPlay 2, and built-in streaming features for those who aren’t searching for as capable of a desktop upgrade. It has a 27-inch 1080p display with HDR10 support as well as a tilt-adjustable stand, dual 5W speakers, and dual HDMI inputs.

LG 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor features:

LG MyView Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking while you work, play and watch. Connect the 32” display to a laptop, desktop or gaming console to immerse yourself in your work or games. Or, with the display’s built-in LG webOS, you can watch favorite shows from your favorite streaming apps. The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) display reproduces clear images and vibrant colors with up to 95% DCI-P3. Experience dramatic visual immersion with all your favorite shows, movies, sports and games. Seamlessly connect to external devices or even charge laptop with the convenience of USB Type-C with up to 90W power delivery.

