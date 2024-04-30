PNY’s 1,500MB/s EliteX-PRO 1TB USB 3.2 portable SSD drops below $65 (2024 low)

Today, Amazon is offering a notable deal on the PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable Solid-State Drive at $64.89 shipped. Regularly selling for closer to $80 over the last year or so, and sometimes as much as $92 or $100, this is model is sitting at the same price as the 500GB variant right now and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes within less than $5 of the lowest we have tracked, which was a very limited offer at $60 over Black Friday last year. PNY’s portable SSDs offer some good bang for your buck, landing in our previous roundup of the best portable SSDs for that very reason. Hit the jump for details on the specs and feature set.

The PNY EliteX-PRO has a few things going for it over many of the comparable models in its price range from the big brands. Firstly, it delivers speeds faster than your typical mainstream models at up to 1,500MB/s, compared to the standard 1,050MB/s we tend to see in the sub $80 category. From there, you’ll find USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support as well as USB-C connectivity and an aluminum housing. The 3-year warranty is a nice touch as well.

However, if you’re looking for an even more premium and high-end solution, we happen to be tracking the best price ever on the brand new Lexar 2TB SL500 portable SSD. This one is ready to ingest 60FPS 4K Apple ProRes footage directly from iPhone 15 Pro, alongside compatibility with Mac, PC, iPad, and other USB-C gear, as well as delivering speeds up to 2,000MB/s with a 5-year warranty.

PNY EliteX-PRO USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,500MB/s read and 1,400MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

Competitive 3-Year Limited Warranty or TBW backed by 24/7 US based technical support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!