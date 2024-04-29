Pair Lexar’s new 2TB 2,000MB/s portable SSD with Mac, iPad, or iPhone 15 at the $169 low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesLexar
Reg. $230 $169
Lexar SL500 portable SSD for iPhone 15

Earlier this month, Lexar debuted its new Mac-, PC-, iPad-, and iPhone 15-ready portable SSD, and now it’s at its best price ever. The new Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive is currently going for $169.49 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $230, this is over 25% off the going rate, delivering $60.50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a special $200 launch price, as well as an offer at just over $170 thereafter, you’re now looking at the best price we have ever tracked on the new pro-grade solution from the brand. Ready to ingest 60FPS 4K Apple ProRes footage directly from iPhone 15 Pro, it will indeed also work as a typical portable SSD via a USB-C connection. Our launch coverage details the feature set, and you’ll find more down below.  

The Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive is the latest from the brand, delivering high-end specs ready to handle full-quality footage directly from your device alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support. It can reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s and features Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption packed into a metal form-factor that “easily fits in your pocket.” A 5-year warranty and  USB-C cable are also included in the package. 

As of right now, there is no 1TB model for the SL500 – a 4TB version is slated for later this year – to bring spending down. You could, however, go for some of the latest releases in the Crucial portable SSD lineup to do so. Starting from $80 on the X9, or $113 on the Pro X10 with comparable specs as the SL500, both are solid ways to save some cash for folks who can make do with the 1TB capacity. 

Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write to transfer files fast
  • Thin, compact, and durable metal design
  • Supports Apple Pro Res recording – shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Compatible with iPhone 15 series, mobile devices, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more
  • Type-C data cable for plug-and-play convenience
  • Includes Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Lexar

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s white DualSense PS5 Quick Charging Contro...
Lexar’s 1TB PLAY microSD card for tablets, PC han...
ELEGOO UNO R3 smart robot car STEM project kit for kids...
First discount drops Twelve South’s BookArc Flex ...
Save $4,000 on Infinity’s fully comprehensive Riage 4...
Sony’s black H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming H...
WD_BLACK’s TLC NAND SN770M SSD adds 2TB to your h...
Get up to $1,065 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free a...
Load more...
Show More Comments