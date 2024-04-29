Pair Lexar’s new 2TB 2,000MB/s portable SSD with Mac, iPad, or iPhone 15 at the $169 low

Earlier this month, Lexar debuted its new Mac-, PC-, iPad-, and iPhone 15-ready portable SSD, and now it’s at its best price ever. The new Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive is currently going for $169.49 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $230, this is over 25% off the going rate, delivering $60.50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a special $200 launch price, as well as an offer at just over $170 thereafter, you’re now looking at the best price we have ever tracked on the new pro-grade solution from the brand. Ready to ingest 60FPS 4K Apple ProRes footage directly from iPhone 15 Pro, it will indeed also work as a typical portable SSD via a USB-C connection. Our launch coverage details the feature set, and you’ll find more down below.

The Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive is the latest from the brand, delivering high-end specs ready to handle full-quality footage directly from your device alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support. It can reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s and features Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption packed into a metal form-factor that “easily fits in your pocket.” A 5-year warranty and USB-C cable are also included in the package.

As of right now, there is no 1TB model for the SL500 – a 4TB version is slated for later this year – to bring spending down. You could, however, go for some of the latest releases in the Crucial portable SSD lineup to do so. Starting from $80 on the X9, or $113 on the Pro X10 with comparable specs as the SL500, both are solid ways to save some cash for folks who can make do with the 1TB capacity.

Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable SSD features:

Incredible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write to transfer files fast

Thin, compact, and durable metal design

Supports Apple Pro Res recording – shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Compatible with iPhone 15 series, mobile devices, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more

Type-C data cable for plug-and-play convenience

Includes Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files

