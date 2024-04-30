Razer’s current-gen Seiren Pro USB Microphone hits $100 Amazon all-time low ($50 off)

While the brand has unleashed its new Seiren V3 Chroma and Seiren V3 Mini models (here’s our hands-on review), the Razer Seiren V2 Pro USB Microphone remains a current-generation option. And now, Amazon is offering its best price yet on one. The regularly $150 USB mic is now selling for $99.99 shipped, or a straight up $50 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is $5 under the previous best and lands at a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be wrapped in multi-color, customizable lighting like the new Seiren V3 Chroma, it is also one of Razer’s pro-grade microphones that is now selling for $30 less than the V3 Chroma. Head below for more details.

The Seiren V2 Pro USB is a dynamic microphone designed for “incredible low end that gives your voice a deep, warm quality” alongside “greater noise suppression compared to traditional cardioid mics.” An onboard high-pass filter activated via Razer Synapse helps to reduce background humming and buzzing while the brand’s digital analog limiter automatically prevents clipping and distortion in your signal path – the built-in shock absorber and mic windsock also help the cause here too.

But again, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest from the brand’s microphone lineup, you’ll want to check out our hands-on feature with the impressive Seiren V3 Chroma. Completely wrapped in RGB lighting, it is a sight to behold for folks with an affinity for bright illuminated kit in their battlestation or streaming space.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro USB Microphone features:

Dynamic Microphone: Has an incredible low end that gives your voice a deep, warm quality that sounds full and clear thanks to greater noise suppression compared to traditional cardioid mics – speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance

High Pass Filter: Activated via Razer Synapse, the mic’s high pass filter eliminates any background humming and buzzing so your voice can be captured as if inside a soundproof studio

Digital Analogue Limiter: The Razer Seiren V2 Pro is programmed to automatically prevent clipping and peaking so there’s no reason to worry about your voice breaking up or sounding noisy while streaming

Mic Monitoring: By plugging a headset into the mic you’re able to hear yourself speak, which makes it convenient for maintaining optimal mic audio levels and talking on chaotic voice channels

Built-In Shock Absorber and Mic Windsock: The mic is not only able to dampen vibrations from knocks and bumps, but can also prevent pops and hisses so anyone listening is protected against potentially loud, jarring noises

