Samsung’s popular 990 and 980 heatsink SSDs now up to $95 off: 2TB from $150, more

After many of Samsung’s popular internal SSDs saw some price hikes as we moved into 2024, we are now tracking some deals on the 990 PRO and 980 PRO heatsink models. First up, we have the Samsung 2TB 990 PRO PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. This model now carries a regular price of $265 directly from Samsung where it is now matching the Amazon deal. Today’s offer joins some price drops on the smaller and larger capacity variants, landing at the lowest we have tracked all year on Amazon. Head below for more details.

We said Samsung’s 990 PRO was “top of its class” in our hands-on review, delivering up to 7,450MB/s speeds, PCIe 4.0, and smart thermal control – “Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control” perfect for PlayStation 5, PC desktops, laptops, and more. Samsung says this model uses less power, but provides more performance at the same time: “enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO.”

More Samsung SSD deals:

And for a deal on the even newer 2024 990 EVO Samsung internal SSD, check out the offer we spotted right here while it is is still down at $80 shipped.

Samsung 2TB 990 PRO Internal SSD features:

ADOBE MEMBERSHIP: Get a two-month membership of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan on us when you purchase and register an eligible 1TB or 2TB Samsung SSD

HUGE SPEED BOOST: Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0

BREAKTHROUGH POWER EFFICIENCY: Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance**

SMART THERMAL CONTROL: Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard

