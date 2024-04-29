Samsung’s latest 990 EVO 1TB Gen5 NVMe internal SSD back down at $80 (Reg. $125+)

Update: Amazon has now brought back the second-best price we have tracked on the latest 2024 Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280 internal Solid-State Drive at $79.99 shipped. The rest of the details are down below in the original post and in our launch coverage.

Just after seeing a new all-time low hit the brand’s 2024 portable SSD, Amazon is now offering a special discount on the latest Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280 internal Solid-State Drive. You’ll now be able to score the 1TB model down at $74.99 $79.99 shipped. The 1TB variant launched at $125 earlier this year and is now at the lowest price we can find. After dropping to $90 earlier in the month, today’s Amazon promotion delivers a new all-time low on the 2024 release. The new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe debuted for the first time in late January and now’s your chance to score the lowest point of entry yet. Our launch coverage delivers all of the details, but you can also get a quick rundown below.

The new Samsung 990 EVO delivers a mid-tier solution in the Gen5 category without getting up into some of the far more pricey models from Crucial and the like. It features compatibility with both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 interfaces and delivers speeds up to 5,000MB/s with “improved power efficiency of up to 70% when compared its predecessor.”

If you are, however, looking for the latest, greatest, and fastest Gen5 internal solutions out there, you really should take a look at the wildly speedy new Crucial T705 variants. Capable of reaching break-neck speeds up to 14,500MB/s, we are now tracking some early launch deals on these models for those looking to scoop up some serious power for the battlestation.

Samsung 990 EVO SSD features:

Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s. The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going. Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus. It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall. Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

