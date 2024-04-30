Save 22% on Satechi’s 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub with 96W charging at $234

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub for $233.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings while marking a new 2024 low. We have seen it at 20% off once before this year thanks to a sitewide Satechi sale, but otherwise, this is the only other chance to save and an even better discount.

Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this 12-in-1 dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a full desktop experience backed by a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts at $190 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s $60 in savings.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock, featuring all-new Thunderbolt 4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (three data, one charging), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!