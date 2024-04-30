Save 22% on Satechi’s 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub with 96W charging at $234

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi
Reg. $300 $234
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub for $233.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings while marking a new 2024 low. We have seen it at 20% off once before this year thanks to a sitewide Satechi sale, but otherwise, this is the only other chance to save and an even better discount.

Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this 12-in-1 dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a full desktop experience backed by a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts at $190 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s $60 in savings.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock, featuring all-new Thunderbolt 4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (three data, one charging), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Satechi

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor now $1,2...
Govee’s smart rice cooker offers 6-in-1 functiona...
8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gam...
Matter support headlines Govee’s new addressable RGB ...
Go quick! Land a Best Buy ‘open-box excellentR...
Therabody’s Theragun Sense massage gun hits new $...
Ninja’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Mak...
Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town,...
Load more...
Show More Comments