Twelve South’s BackPack stand for Apple Studio Display drops to $35 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BackPack for Apple Studio Display at $35.20 shipped. Normally fetching $45, today’s offer saves you 22% and marks a new 2024 low. We’ve only seen it go on sale once before this year at $1 more than this discount, for comparison. As you might remember from our original hands-on review, Twelve South’s newest BackPack accessory upgrades your Studio Display with a convenient space to store peripherals and other gear so that your setup stays clutter-free.

The accessory mounts right onto the display’s stand with a unique invisible clasp and can support everything from hard drives and dongles to full Thunderbolt docks and plenty of other gear, while keeping everything out of sight. Twelve South’s BackPack is made of premium aluminum that fits right in with the build quality of the monitor you’re attaching it to, and is one of our favorite iMac or Studio Display accessories around.

Today’s discount quite fittingly goes well with the price cuts we’re already tracking on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display. Much like the companion accessory, the first Amazon discount in months is now live at $299 off a collection of different versions starting from $1,300.

Twelve South BackPack features:

BackPack helps create an organized workspace by elevating hard drives, cables and dongles off your desk and giving them a dedicated space out of the way. Small desk? No problem. By mounting on the back of the Studio Display, BackPack saves valuable desk space. Included high quality strap helps to keep hard drives or peripherals from moving and allows them to be stored on the top or bottom of the BackPack shelf

