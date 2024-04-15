LEGO reveals new Trade Federation Troop Carrier set and other gift with purchase promos

Alongside this morning’s reveal of the new UCS TIE Interceptor and the new LEGO The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz pack, the LEGO Group has something else planned for Star Wars Day. Today, we’re getting an official look at all of the new Star Wars Gift with Purchase promos for May the 4th, including a 25th anniversary Droid Carrier and other collectibles.

The coolest of the new LEGO Star Wars May the 4th promos is a new 25th anniversary set. We’re getting a remake of one of those original builds, with the Trade Federation Troop Carrier giving builders a new version of the old school LEGO Droid Carrier. It’s a very fun throwback set that stacks up to 262 pieces. It comes with six regular Battle Droids as well as a pair of Pilots. The main build is the trooper carrier itself, which comes in the brown and tan color scheme that you’d expect from the Trade Federation.

This Droid Carrier will exclusively be available as a freebie in orders over $160.

Alongside the LEGO Trade Federation Troop Carrier gift with purchase, there are some other promotions. Here’s the fun rundown of what’s included and how much you’ll have to spend to get it. The gallery below also includes photos of all the other LEGO Star Wars gift with purchase freebies.

AAT Polybag in orders over $40

Battle of Yavin Collectable Coin in orders over $90

All three of these promotional sets and collectibles will have to be redeemed by spending their thresholds on LEGO Star Wars sets, specifically.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!