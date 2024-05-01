Anker’s latest Soundcore Motion X600 portable Bluetooth speaker returns to $150 low (Save $50)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its blue Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Normally fetching $200, we’ve already seen four previous discounts since the new year began, with each of them repeating the same price cut down to the $150 low. Today’s deal is no different as a 25% markdown off the going rate that returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more by heading below or reading through our announcement coverage.

Acoustically inspired by an opera theater, the Motion X600 speaker offers a 5-channel spatial audio that is backed by 5 amplifiers for a truly operatic high-resolution concert experience where ever you go. It sports a design much like other Motion speakers, with a speaker grill covering the entire exterior and a handle on top for easy transport, albeit in a smaller form than the X500 model. Like its predecessor, you will be able to adjust the EQ settings through the companion app, as well as monitor and adjust other features too. It offers a 12-hour battery-powered lifespan with an IPX7 water-resistant rating for added protection from whatever weather joins the party.

Be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker that just fell to a new all-time low. It has four drivers and two JBL bass radiators that come together to deliver dynamic and immersive audio complemented by a deep bass. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, while its 15-hour battery alongside the IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating makes sure the party never dies prematurely.

Soundcore Motion X600 Portable Power Station features:

Immersive Spatial Audio: Inspired by theater acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you’re in the room with your favorite artist, every time you press play.

50W Room-Filling Sound: Whether you’re having a party or just enjoying your favorite tunes, the 50W sound will fill any space with rich, high-quality sound that brings music to life.

Take lmmersive Music Anywhere: Portable and lightweight, Motion X600 is easy to carry between rooms to transform any part of your home into an immersive listening space.

12-Hour Playtime: Keep listening to music and podcasts for days at a time- with zero battery anxiety.

Fully Waterproof: Features IPX7 waterproof protection so you can simply relax and listen without worrying about the speaker getting wet.

