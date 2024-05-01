JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker keeps the party going for 15 hours at new $180 low

Amazon is offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.99 shipped. Down from its usual $380 price tag, it saw regular discounts over 2023, with most of them falling to $280 and a few falling further to $230 at most. We’ve only seen two discounts so far in the new year, both of which dropped prices to $250, with today’s deal coming in to take things even lower as a massive 53% markdown off the going rate that gives you $200 in savings and lands at a new all-time low.

Four drivers and two JBL bass radiators come together to deliver dynamic and immersive audio complemented by a deep bass so you can enjoy your favorite tunes wherever you go. It even comes with a carrying strap that snaps right onto the speaker to ensure easier portability. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, and its 15 hour battery makes sure the party never dies prematurely. Thanks to a IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can take it with you with zero concerns – regardless of the season, regardless of the weather. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for something smaller, Amazon is also offering the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $100, down from $130. It comes in an array of colorways – all of them equally discounted – with a slightly lesser 12-hour battery and an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also features the PartyBoost function that allows you to pair two or more compatible JBL speakers for a larger stereo sound that can cover the entire party.

You can also check out our past coverage of the ongoing deal for the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, has an IPX7 waterproof rating, and offers Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices at once, allowing both to share and switch controls as needed. And if you’d like to upgrade your backyard’s entertainment system before grilling season officially starts, check out the 50% off deal on the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System that gives you an 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape.

JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators effortlessly deliver dynamic, immersive sound with deep bass and plenty of detail. You’ll get lost in the music wherever you are.

PORTABLE DESIGN: The included carrying strap with built-in bottle opener makes it easy to bring your speaker wherever you go.

15 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 15 hours of battery life, JBL Xtreme 3 lets you party all day and into the night.

WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

P67 WATERPROOF AND DUSTPROOF: To the pool. To the park. In the shower. JBL Xtreme 3 is fully waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

