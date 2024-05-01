CRKD’s anti-drift Nitro Deck Switch controller hits one of its best prices in multiple colors at $45

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesCRKD
Reg. $60 $45
CRKD Nitro Deck

Update: The deal below is now live once again, but now you’ll find it live on all of the colorways Amazon offers.

We are now tracking a notable price drop on the popular CRKD Nitro Deck Nintendo Switch controller down at $44.99 shipped after you clip the on-age coupon via Amazon. Regularly $60, this is the base model we have seen on sale for $50 a number of times over the last few months dropping an additional $5 today in the black colorway. Only a couple times have we seen it go for any less, which were limited-time Lightning Deals at Amazon. While the CRKD has put a newer Nitro Deck Plus up for pre-order since the launch of the model on sale here today, it will likely be some time before we see that one approaching a price like this – you can see the difference between the two in our launch coverage here. Head below for more details. 

For those unfamiliar, your Nintendo Switch slides directly into the Nitro Deck controller to provide “precise control” and “ultimate comfort” with onboard zero stick-drift Hall Effects tech and an asymmetrical thumbstick layout. Alongside swappable thumbstick toppers and re-mappable back buttons, it also features gyro compatibility and rumble support as well as passthrough charging so you can juice up your Switch while playing. 

And if you haven’t checked it out yet, CRKD recently debuted its new special edition anti-drift Hellboy Nitro Deck Switch gamepad and matching NEO S controller in celebration of the half-demon’s 30th Anniversary. Before that, the aforementioned Nitro Deck Plus made its debut and you can get a complete breakdown of the new feature set right here

CRKD Nitro Deck Nintendo Switch controller features:

The Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch delivers ultimate comfort and speed, with zero stick drift, ensuring precise control for intense gameplay in Nintendo Switch games. With low latency USB-C connection, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, the Nitro Deck offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style and elevate your Nintendo Switch experience. Enjoy gyro compatibility and rumble support, bringing your games to life with immersive feedback and enhanced realism on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
CRKD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

iPhone 14 Pro sees Amazon refurb discount down to $705 ...
HYPER offers up to 50% off for Mother’s Day: Docks, h...
Score a lifetime Rosetta Stone subscription for just $1...
Save $900 on NIU’s class 3 BQI-C3 Pro e-bike with 90-...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Pascal’...
Greenworks 80V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw hits ...
COACH May Event takes 25% off hundreds of styles: Purse...
Today’s best game deals: Super Mario RPG on Switc...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing