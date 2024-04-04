CRKD’s new half-demon anti-drift Hellboy Nitro Deck Switch gamepad now up for pre-order

Just after unveiling its new NEO S retro-style controller and the brand new Nitro Deck+, both gamepads are now getting the official limited edition Hellboy treatment. The folks over at CRKD are celebrating Hellboy’s 30th Anniversary with a pair of special edition controllers made to “encapsulate the very soul of Mike Mignola’s beloved creation, where darkness and heroism collide in a timeless struggle for the fate of humanity!” Now available for pre-order directly from CRKD, head below for a closer look at the new Hellboy Nitro Deck and NEO S controllers.

CRKD’s popular Nitro Deck gets the Hellboy treatment

The new Hellboy Nitro Deck Switch controller delivers on everything that made the original standard models one of the most popular Switch accessories out there. You’ll find the precious (and just about must-have at this point) Hall Effect “zero” stick-drift thumbstick action, adjustable trigger sensitivity, motion controls, re-mappable back buttons, swappable stick tops, pass through charging, turbo functionality, and the ability to use it as an external controller as well.

One notably odd thing here is that the new Hellboy Nitro Deck does not appear to be the new plus model that debuted last month, it is indeed the standard version you can score on Amazon from $50 (and sometimes lower).

From the haunting imagery of Hellboy’s enigmatic origins to the atmospheric settings that define his adventures, this edition is inspired by supernatural intrigue and otherworldly battles. This collaboration stands as a tribute to the timeless legacy of Hellboy and the captivating realms he traverses, epitomizing our commitment to crafting innovative, premium collectible gaming gear. The artwork featured is sourced from the Comic Book Omnibus Volume 1, Seed of Destruction, a collaborative effort by Mike Mignola and John Byrne, immortalizing iconic moments from Hellboy’s saga.

Nonetheless is now available for pre-order at $59.99 directly from CRKD – you can see the differences between the standard and Plus models right here.

The Hellboy theme is also carrying over to CRKD’s NEO S controller lineup that launched last month as well. These retro-style external controllers take on a sort of rounded NES-style form-factor, complete with Hall effects action and loads of wild designs. Compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile, andsmart TV gaming, you can also now add the new Hellboy art to the mix.

The CRKD Hellboy NEO S is up for pre-order at $59.99 shipped.

