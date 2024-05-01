Brace yourself, Crucial’s blazing-fast 14,500MB/s 2TB SSD just hit the $282 low (Reg. $440), more

Alongside ongoing price drops on some of Crucial particularly speedy Gen internal SSDs, some of which are among the fastest you’ll find on the commercial market, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2024 model Crucial T705 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with Heatsink. This one debuted at $440 back in March and is now down at $281.99 shipped. We saw it drop to $337 for the spring Prime festivities before landing at today’s Amazon all-time low pricing. Head below for a closer look at the feature set and break-neck speeds, alongside additional deals on the 2024 Crucial SSD lineup.

The Crucial T705 is among the fastest options you’ll find anywhere. Joining the PCIe Gen5 NVMe architecture and “cutting-edge” Micron 232-layer TLC NAND, this model can reach speeds as fast as 14,500MB/s. The integrated aluminum and copper heatsink in place here is to “maximize heat dissipation for max performance without noisy fans or liquid cooling.”

Crucial T705 SSD features:

Hold on tight — the Crucial T705 Gen5 NVMe SSD is taking Gen5 performance to the next level. Fuel your gaming, create at the speed of ideas, and power through AI applications with ease with this fully optimized Gen5 masterpiece that works with your motherboard heatsink. With blistering sequential reads and writes up to 14,500/12,700MB/s, the Crucial T705 outpaces, outperforms, and outshines yesterday’s fastest SSDs. The T705 maximizes Gen5 technology with nearly 2x the performance of Gen4 SSDs without significantly increasing power consumption.

