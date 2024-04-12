JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker with 20-hour battery now $105 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $104.95 shipped. Down from $150, this model saw numerous discounts over 2023, with the lowest of them dropping costs to the $89 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales – and then again in the first week of January. Since then its mainly been orbiting $410, with more rises then further falling on most occasions. Today’s deal comes in to break this trend as a 30% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price that we have tracked.

Equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual passive radiators, this portable speaker offers you compact but robust audio wherever you go. Its long-lasting battery gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in power bank that lets you charge while keeping the party going. With its IPX7 waterproof rating, you can carry this speaker along no matter the weather. You’ll have Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices at once, allowing both to share and switch controls as needed. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a newer model with bigger audio, Amazon is also offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $250, down from $380. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device, and its 15 hour battery makes sure the party never dies prematurely. Thanks to a superior IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can take it with you with zero concerns – regardless of the season, regardless of the weather. It even comes with a carrying strap that snaps right onto the speaker to ensure easier portability.

And if you plan to use your speaker during some cookouts in the backyard soon, check out the deals on a collection of wood pellet grills that are still on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. There’s also deals going for the Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill that offers a temp range of 180 degrees to 1,000 degrees with a 518-square inch cook space. And if you’d like to upgrade your backyard’s entertainment system, check out the 50% off deal on the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System that gives you an 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound.

UP TO 20 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port

IPX7 WATERPROOF: Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water

JBLCONNECT plus Amplify your listening experience to epic levels and rock the party perfectly by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect plus enabled speakers.

DURABLE FABRIC AND RUGGED MATERIAL: The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outlast all of your adventures

JBLBASS RADIATOR: Dual passive radiators deliver powerful, ear catching JBL sound that resonates loud and clear.

INCLUDED: JBL Charge 4 speaker, USB-C cable, Quick Start Guide. Item Dimensions 8.7 x 3.7 x 3.7 ( in)

PLEASE NOTE: The Charge 4 does not come with a USB wall, power adaptor

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

